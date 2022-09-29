Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen walrus skulls

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Ionia County is looking for two stolen walrus skulls.

According to authorities, a resident of Lyons had two walrus skulls - with tusks - stolen from his residence. It is believed they were stolen during September.

Authorities said the skulls are priceless and that the victim was properly licensed to possess the walrus skulls, which are federally regulated and cannot be possessed or sold without proper licenses and paperwork.

The owner is offering $500 for the skulls return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5390.

“We would like to get these items back to the owner undamaged and intact,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

