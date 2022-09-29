Ionia County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen walrus skulls

The owner is offering $500 for the skulls return.
The owner is offering $500 for the skulls return.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Ionia County is looking for two stolen walrus skulls.

According to authorities, a resident of Lyons had two walrus skulls - with tusks - stolen from his residence. It is believed they were stolen during September.

Authorities said the skulls are priceless and that the victim was properly licensed to possess the walrus skulls, which are federally regulated and cannot be possessed or sold without proper licenses and paperwork.

The owner is offering $500 for the skulls return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5390.

“We would like to get these items back to the owner undamaged and intact,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Sparrow Health System speeds up monkeypox testing
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Wyatt Budd
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Wyatt Budd
Studio 10 Presents: 517 Living to host biggest community night
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online