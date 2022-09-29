First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start today off cold, but will warm up to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. High pressure over the area will bring plenty of sunshine to Mid-Michigan today. Tonight we will be mostly clear and not as cold with low temperatures in the mid 40s.

The weekend is looking pretty good for us in Mid-Michigan. Our attention will be on the remnants of Ian that will try to bring some rain our way, but it appears that high pressure should be able to keep the rain south and east of Michigan. We may see a few clouds from Ian make it into parts of the area Saturday. Sunday promises to be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures Saturday will be near 70º. Sunday high temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday we keep the sunshine going with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The clouds thicken up over the area Wednesday. Our next chance to see a few rain showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures top out in the mid 60s Wednesday and the low 50s Thursday.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 30, 2022

Average High: 68º Average Low 46º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1897

Lansing Record Low: 21° 1899

Jackson Record High: 88º 1897

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1898

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.