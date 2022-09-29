East Lansing Senior creates tutoring program with an emphasis on mentoring

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During Studio 10: Class in Session we wanted to highlight a very special high school senior who is using his last year at East Lansing High School to start up a tutoring program that not only teaches school lessons, but also life lessons.

Ali Alamery founded a non-profit tutoring program called Tabooli Tutors. Their program is aimed to helping every child not only excel in school, but in life as well. This program is completely free, and only seeks to help build the future generation of East Lansing. They can meet anywhere and are very flexible with locations. However, they have had many sessions at Tabooli.

They are available every Monday-Friday after 3:00PM and are time flexible on the weekends. They provide tutoring in Math, Science, English, and Social Studies.

If you are interested in this tutoring program, you can contact Ali at ali.alamery@stu.elps.us and at 517-619-2086.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.