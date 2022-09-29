Concord Road under I-94 in Jackson to close for a month
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Concord Road in Jackson will be closed under I-94 for bridge repairs.
The road is expected to reopen Oct. 24.
It’s part of a larger I-94 project that is expected to be completed November 2024.
Traffic will be detoured on Michigan Avenue.
More information can be found on the Michigan Department of Transportation website here.
