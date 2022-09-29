Concord Road under I-94 in Jackson to close for a month

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Concord Road in Jackson will be closed under I-94 for bridge repairs.

The road is expected to reopen Oct. 24.

It’s part of a larger I-94 project that is expected to be completed November 2024.

Traffic will be detoured on Michigan Avenue.

More information can be found on the Michigan Department of Transportation website here.

