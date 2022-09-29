City of Jackson reminds residents of proper campaign sign placement

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With Election Day right around the corner, you want to make sure your campaign signs are not on the corner.

The City of Jackson is reminding residents of the rules for proper placement of campaign signs for candidates and causes on the ballot.

Per the city’s sign ordinance, signs supporting a candidate or cause are allowed only on private property, not in the right-of-way or “parkway” identified as the area between the street and sidewalk.

The city says it has seen “countless” violations of the ordinance in previous election cycles, including residents placing signs in both the right-of-way and at intersections. According to the city, these violations can create safety hazards for drivers and pedestrians by blocking their views.

However, residents can place temporary signs in the right-of-way if they have the required permit.

“We’ve been increasing communications about campaign signs through our website and seasonal newsletter so our residents understand where they should be placed,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. “Keeping signs on your side of the sidewalk will ensure you’re not violating the ordinance or creating a safety risk for others.”

Signs improperly placed may result in a warning initially, but City of Jackson staff do have the authority to enforce the ordinance and remove signs in violation without warning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.