Big National League Series This Week end

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast was the reply from the reigning World Series champions. Sparked by two budding stars, the Atlanta Braves suddenly found their mojo. Now, they’re a mere game behind the Mets heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season. While both teams have locked up playoff berths, the East champion earns a first-round bye. Just an enticing, this is the only division race that hasn’t been settled.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
Michigan State Police found a bearded dragon hiding under a passenger seat.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

Latest News

PGA Tour Sues LIV Golf
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Game Will Be Played In Tampa Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Hosting Big Tournament
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA Penalties Being Lowered