American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for Ingham County 4-H youth

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have a chance to show your off vocal skills with an exclusive American Idol virtual audition day.

American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for current Ingham County 4-H’ers and 4-H alum ages 15-28.

Registration closes on October 6. Full details on eligibility requirements, submission forms, and more are available HERE.

On Thursday, October 6th, @AmericanIdol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for current 4-H'ers & 4-H alum ages 15-28. Help us spread the word to give your 4-H'ers a chance at their big break! Registration CLOSES on Oct. 6th Sign up here: https://t.co/YbfYfMZm3R pic.twitter.com/iS359H0nr9 — Ingham County 4-H - MSU Extension (@4hinghamcounty) September 28, 2022

