American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for Ingham County 4-H youth

By Kayla Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have a chance to show your off vocal skills with an exclusive American Idol virtual audition day.

American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for current Ingham County 4-H’ers and 4-H alum ages 15-28.

Registration closes on October 6. Full details on eligibility requirements, submission forms, and more are available HERE.

