Absentee ballot drop box installed outside Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Absentee voters in Jackson have a new drop box to deposit their ballots.

It’s located right outside city hall. It’s the first ballot drop box in Jackson.

The city clerk’s office said it used money from the Secretary of State to pay for it. The city said the box is safe and secure.

“We’ve had a huge increase in our voters using absentee ballots,” said Aaron Dimick. “Over the past several years, a lot of that has to do with the pandemic, with people not wanting to go to vote in person, and liking the convenience of using absentee ballots.”

The drop box is for completed absentee ballots only. Other official paperwork can be put in the standard drop box, which is also located outside Jackson City Hall.

