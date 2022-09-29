517 Living to host biggest community night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.

Enjoy locally crafted food and beverages from a variety of Greater Lansing Area vendors, unique interactive experiences for all ages, live music and entertainment, prize drawings, networking, dog-friendly activities, playground fun for the kids, strolling the beach and trails, volleyball, horseshoes, and the rapturing sights and smells of Michigan Autumn.

Event host, imaginary lion tamer, and community superhero, Mr. Joe Walker, of THISENT.com, will be helping us present the evening’s festivities!

We’ll be living it up 517 style, rain or shine, so dress accordingly! Blankets, lawn chairs, and other comfort items are strongly encouraged.

This event is FREE to enter! ⭐ Please RSVP above, to help us get a head count.

