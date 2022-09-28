Ten Lions Miss Practice

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the...
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions reported ten players missing practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s 1pm home game against the Seattle Seahawks. The group included starting tight end T. J. Hockenson. Status for Sunday for any of those nursing injuries is still unknown. The Lions have a 1-2 season record and play at New England the following Sunday before getting a bye week.

