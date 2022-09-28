Ten Lions Miss Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions reported ten players missing practice on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s 1pm home game against the Seattle Seahawks. The group included starting tight end T. J. Hockenson. Status for Sunday for any of those nursing injuries is still unknown. The Lions have a 1-2 season record and play at New England the following Sunday before getting a bye week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.