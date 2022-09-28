Superior Home Comfort finds way to support in and out of the home

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Superior Home Comfort is a local Grand Ledge heating and cooling company that prides itself on helping customers save money. Superior Home Comfort offers several services that work with your furnaces, air conditioners, central air condition, heat pumps, ductless heaters and air conditioners, water heaters and energy recover ventilators.

This Mid-Michigan business has been servicing the Grand Ledge area and surrounding communities since 2002. They look to find ways to help people in the community.

In September, they are helping WILX ‘make an impact’ with Habitat For Humanity.

For more information: https://callsuperiorhome.com/

