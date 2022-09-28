St. Paul’s holds ‘Sing-Out for Peace’ event to lift up hope

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beautiful singing echoed from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Lansing, and the Peace Quest of Lansing’s “Sing-Out for Peace” Sing-Along.

It was a simple community sing-along so community members could join voices and lift up the hope for peace in a time of division and conflict.

“Singing brings people together and singing about peace is a time-honored tradition about how change and peace and issues are lifted up in a community as we sing them, we become them,” Linda Farmer-Lewis, Associate Clergy St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

This was the first community sing-along from the Peace Quest of Lansing at St. Paul’s since COVID-19 and was the first sing-along dedicated specifically to peace.

