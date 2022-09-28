Police find missing 77-year-old man last seen near Frandor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Michael McNitt, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing.
McNitt was last seen in the Frandor area.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a beard and salt and pepper hair.
Anyone who has seen Michael McNitt is asked to contact the Ingham County 911 Services.
