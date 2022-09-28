Police find missing 77-year-old man last seen near Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Michael McNitt, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing.

McNitt was last seen in the Frandor area.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a beard and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael McNitt is asked to contact the Ingham County 911 Services.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.