Police find missing 77-year-old man last seen near Frandor

Michael McNitt
Michael McNitt(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Michael McNitt, a 77-year-old man who was reported missing.

McNitt was last seen in the Frandor area.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has a beard and salt and pepper hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael McNitt is asked to contact the Ingham County 911 Services.

