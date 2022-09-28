Okemos High School cancels varsity football season

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School has decided to cancel the rest of the football season.

School officials said the decision was made over the number of players and health concerns regarding the remaining players. The team was playing with a small number of upperclassmen and some of them were injured. The majority of the team was sophomores and freshmen players, who are not ready to compete at the varsity level, so the school decided to forfeit its final four games of the season.

