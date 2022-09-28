In My View: Cooper Rush is a terrific ambassador for Mid-Michigan

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How great is it that Lansing native Cooper Rush is doing such wonderful things as the fill in quarterback for the NFL Dallas Cowboys?

Rush is filling in for injured Dak Prescott and he has won both games thus far and is 3-0 as a starter in his Dallas career, always filling in for Prescott. He is a player who is smart and his teammates obviously like him and he is no controversy off the field either.

A great story and a terrific ambassador for mid Michigan, way to go Cooper Rush.

More: In My View

