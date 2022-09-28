Mid-Michigan high schools raise suicide awareness through sport

(WILX)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and athletes at Okemos High School raised awareness about suicide prevention Tuesday.

Both the JV and varsity volleyball teams dedicated their games to honor those who have died from suicide.

Jerseys usually have the number of each team member on the back, but every player on the court had number 988 -- the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number.

Kayla Ozanich is a star on the court. When her head is in the game, nothing can stop her. She plays to win. Under all that fire, something else keeps her fighting.

For Ozanich, Tuesday was about more than what happens on the court.

“I’ve used what happened in my life,” Ozanich said. “I want to help others who have been impacted.”

Ozanich lost her father to suicide in 2017. Her brother, Tyler Ozanich, said she doesn’t run from it, she fights to prevent it.

“It impacts a lot of people,” Tyler Ozanich said. “A lot of people have experienced it.”

Having those difficult conversations and shifting the stigma associated with suicide isn’t easy, which is why the team is doing it together.

“I feel like the topic is kind of looked upon like a bad thing and it’s not at all,” Kayla Ozanich said. “It’s not a bad thing if you struggle mentally and everyone needs help with it. Wven I do.”

If there’s one piece of advice Kayla could give, it’s that you’re never alone.

Okemos won their game against Holt.

Kayla said she wants to continue playing volleyball and studying psychology in order to help people with mental health needs after she graduates.

