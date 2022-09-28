Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly a dozen guns were seized Tuesday by Michigan State Police.
According to authorities, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Tuesday that result in 11 guns and narcotics being seized.
Police said three guns were stolen.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
Read next:
- Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
- 2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
- Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises
- Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.