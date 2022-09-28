Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly a dozen guns were seized Tuesday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant Tuesday that result in 11 guns and narcotics being seized.

Police said three guns were stolen.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

