Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft

Police said the suspects drove a mid-2000 white pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado.
Police said the suspects drove a mid-2000 white pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

