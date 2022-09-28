Meijer to offer produce discounts to SNAP customers

As part of its ongoing commitment to enrich lives in the communities it serves, Midwest retailer Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers.(PRNewswire)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents who receive SNAP benefits will soon receive discounts on produce at Meijer.

The retailer will offer discounts from $5 to $10 and 5 percent to 10 percent on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce, the company said.

The initiative is thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer applied for the grant earlier this year.

“As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are participating in this important federal initiative to help families get easier access to healthy foods, which is another way we can help reduce food insecurity.”

The discounts apply at all Meijer locations and will remain in effect for one year.

The first promotional period will run from Oct. 2 through 31 and provide 10 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables, Meijer said.

Additionally, the retailer will provide coupons to its SNAP customers for similar discounts on future purchases.

