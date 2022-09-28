LIVE: Ian is just shy of Cat 5 and the top headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest update on Hurricane Ian as it moves just shy of a Category 5 storm.

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about how Ian is impacting college football, a varsity football season is canceled while JV and varsity volleyball squads raise awareness for suicide prevention and a ‘strange’ Halloween display. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2022

  • Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1905
  • Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

