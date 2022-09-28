Now Desk: Hurricane Ian update and a new face at News 10!

WILX News 10 Now Desk
WILX News 10 Now Desk(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us if we’ll see any sunshine on Wednesday.

Plus the latest update on Hurricane Ian and we introduce the newest member of the News 10 family.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2022

  • Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1905
  • Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Community members joined voices to lift up the hope for peace in a time of division and conflict.
St. Paul’s holds ‘Sing-Out for Peace’ event to lift up hope
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest update on Hurricane Ian as it...
Now Desk: Ian brushes with Cat 5 status and the morning's top headlines