Now Desk: Hurricane Ian update and a new face at News 10!
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us if we’ll see any sunshine on Wednesday.
Plus the latest update on Hurricane Ian and we introduce the newest member of the News 10 family.
More:
- Some sunshine at times today
- LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
- Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
- Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2022
- Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1905
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893
- Jackson Record High: 82º 1905
- Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.