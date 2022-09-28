LIV Reportedly Close to TV Deal

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have illustrated with words what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy said players leaving for Saudi-funded LIV Golf are taking the easy way out. Woods says they are turning their backs on the tour that made them.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
-A published report indicates Saudi-funded LIV Golf might be close to a TV deal. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with FS1. If a deal is imminent, it wasn’t clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment on the report. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.

