Ingham County Broadband Survey still needs responses

The county is hoping that the responses help show where better internet access is needed.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County continues to work with Merit Network Inc. in an effort to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. There are less than three days to fill out the Ingham County Broadband Internet Survey.

Background: Ingham County using survey to map internet upgrade

The county is hoping that the responses help show where better internet access is needed.

The county previously extended the due date for responses to Saturday, October 1.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Ingham County Broadband Survey still needs responses
Your Health: Treating pain without drugs
Your Health: Treating pain without drugs
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
Capital Area Transportation Authority
Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service