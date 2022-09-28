Ingham County Broadband Survey still needs responses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County continues to work with Merit Network Inc. in an effort to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. There are less than three days to fill out the Ingham County Broadband Internet Survey.

Background: Ingham County using survey to map internet upgrade

The county is hoping that the responses help show where better internet access is needed.

The county previously extended the due date for responses to Saturday, October 1.

