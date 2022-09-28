Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service

“When I heard that Frandor ownership was ending their lease with CATA and removing the bus stops located in the heart of the shopping center, I contacted the Frandor ownership group to see if these very important stops could be preserved. Hundreds of riders use these stops on a weekly basis, whether it’s for getting to their places of employment or to the places that they shop at for their essential household items.

Given that these stops are located on private property and there is little the City can do, as well as understanding the issues involved, I am pleased to report that the Frandor ownership group has agreed to continue to have CATA service at their current locations at the shopping center. Customers and employees will still have the opportunity to utilize public transit in the same locations that they have been.

Similarly, businesses will still have the ability to welcome customers without the disruptions that they reported to ownership. The City of Lansing will continue to provide police assistance and social services as possible.

This situation will be revisited by all parties over the next several months. I appreciate the concerns of the neighborhood, the work of Council members including Councilman Daniels, the involvement of our Neighborhoods Department, and the work of all parties to find a solution that continues to ensure accessibility to Frandor.”