Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service

Capital Area Transportation Authority
Capital Area Transportation Authority(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An agreement has been made that will allow CATA to continue to service the Frandor Shopping Center.

Background: 2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center

The Lansing Retail Center announced it would remove two CATA bus stops from Frandor on Tuesday to “ensure customer and employee safety.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday that an agreement has been made to continue CATA service at the Frandor Shopping Center.

“We are glad the parties involved have found a resolution to this complicated issue,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee. “We look forward to working with Corr Commercial Real Estate, CATA and the community to ensure a safe experience for bus riders, shoppers, and restaurant patrons in the Frandor area.”

