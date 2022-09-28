Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An agreement has been made that will allow CATA to continue to service the Frandor Shopping Center.
Background: 2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
The Lansing Retail Center announced it would remove two CATA bus stops from Frandor on Tuesday to “ensure customer and employee safety.”
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday that an agreement has been made to continue CATA service at the Frandor Shopping Center.
“We are glad the parties involved have found a resolution to this complicated issue,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee. “We look forward to working with Corr Commercial Real Estate, CATA and the community to ensure a safe experience for bus riders, shoppers, and restaurant patrons in the Frandor area.”
Read next:
- Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home
- Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
- Michigan State Police seize 11 guns, drugs from home
- Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.