Former Spartan Quarterback May Start For Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice,...
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (5) warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots coach Bill Belichick says veteran Brian Hoyer will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Belichick says Jones has made progress on the left leg injury he sustained late in New England’s loss to Baltimore last week. But Jones was not present during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 start he made for New England in its loss at Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He stepped in that day for Cam Newton, who was out with COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Zach Wilson prepares to score a rushing touchdown in the second quarter at Boise State.
Wilson Soon to Return to Jets
LSU Tigers
College Football Playoff Update
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
LIV Reportedly Close to TV Deal
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores on a seven-yard touchdown run against the...
Ten Lions Miss Practice