First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High pressure building into the area will bring a good amount of sunshine and dry weather today and into the weekend. This big dome of dry air is expected to keep the remnants of Hurricane Ian south of Michigan this weekend. Most of next week we hold on to some sunshine across the area. Our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Today starts off chilly with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, but the ample sunshine should warm us close to 60º. Tonight under clear skies temperatures tumble back to the 30s and once again patchy frost will be possible overnight. High temperatures Friday return to the mid 60s. This weekend through the middle of next week daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s to near 70º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 29, 2022

Average High: 68º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 91° 1953

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1867

Jackson Record High: 95º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1942

