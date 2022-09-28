First Alert Weather Forecast

Plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High pressure building into the area will bring a good amount of sunshine and dry weather today and into the weekend. This big dome of dry air is expected to keep the remnants of Hurricane Ian south of Michigan this weekend. Most of next week we hold on to some sunshine across the area. Our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Today starts off chilly with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, but the ample sunshine should warm us close to 60º. Tonight under clear skies temperatures tumble back to the 30s and once again patchy frost will be possible overnight. High temperatures Friday return to the mid 60s. This weekend through the middle of next week daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 60s to near 70º.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 29, 2022

  • Average High: 68º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 91° 1953
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 27º 1942

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Okemos High School cancels varsity football season
2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
Michigan State Police found a bearded dragon hiding under a passenger seat.
Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Rain Showers Continue Today
WILX Weather: Rain, wind, and cool temperatures on Sunday
WILX Weather: Cool with some rain this weekend