College Football Playoff Update

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The administrators who’ve been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings outside Chicago with the biggest question unanswered: How soon? The CFP management committee is scheduled to convene again Oct. 20 in Dallas. The members expect to get some work done before then by video conference. But whether the logistical hurdles can be cleared to implement a new format as soon as 2024 is unclear. The playoff will definitely expand by 2026, but the management committee has been tasked with trying to flip the format for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons.

