Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop.

According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat.

Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite side of the planet to Michigan.

Police said the bearded dragon was not wanted by law enforcement and was returned to the passenger.

