8-Time-World Foosball Champ hosts high prize tournament

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Charlotte man is working to make foosball more accessible for all ages in the Mid-Michigan area.

That’s why he is hosting a Michigan Foosball State Championship this weekend.

Michael Stahl has been a professional foosball player for more than 10 years.

And this game has lead him all over the world, just competing for Team USA earlier this year.

Throughout his years behind the table, Michael has learned life skills that he wants to bring to the Mid-Michigan community.

Capital Area Table Soccer will be returning to Lansing to host their second annual Michigan State Championships of Competitive Table Soccer.

This professional foosball event is sanctioned by the International Foosball Promotions (IFP) group. This event is expected to draw 175-250 players from around the region. This will be one several events on the 2022 North American Foosball Tour.

Dates: Friday-Sunday, September 30th to October 2, 2022.

