2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The two CATA bus stops inside Frandor Shopping Center will be removed, the Lansing Retail Center confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Lansing Retail Center, the decision was made to “ensure customer and employee safety.”

The closest bus stop is at the intersection of Clippert Street and Sellers Avenue.

News 10 has reached out to the Mayor and Chief of Police, but have not heard back as of Tuesday night.

The Lansing Retail Center LLC released the following statement Tuesday:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

