2 CATA bus stops to be removed at Frandor Shopping Center

At this time, Frandor ownership (Lansing Retail Center, LLC) has decided to remove the two Cata bus stops inside of Frandor. We must try to improve on the issues we are still having and ensure customer and employee safety at the property. We are only removing the two internal stops at Frandor. All other bus stops will remain in service. The closet bus stop is located at the Clippert Street & Sellers intersection at the Shopping Center entrance, which is 200 feet further than the current stops.

It’s a decision that was not taken lightly as it effects many people. However, we have many tenants, employees and customers that are very concerned. Additionally, several tenants are considering relocating as a result; “unless things change”. We have reports from employees being followed and harassed to the point they are considering changing jobs.

Since the Cata stops were installed in 2011, we have had life-safety incidents and have appealed for changes to be made. However, no changes have been made. We have worked with Cata, Mayor’s office, Chief of Police, Sergeants and other Lansing law enforcement. However, incidents have only increased in the past two years.

There are many safety concerns for our customers and employees that are not being addressed. Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public urination, theft/robbery, and other major incidents at these stops. Unfortunately, the changes to various laws/ordinances the City have put in place have greatly hindered the ability of police to affect significant progress. The Cata shelters are being used as a “safe haven” from LPD and our security staff and, almost daily. And, when called, the police do not always remove them from the property for the above referenced incidents. Also, when violators find out LPD won’t remove them, it emboldens them and word spreads. Usually, the police just let someone get on the bus….and they sometimes return the same day by bus.

We have a fiduciary obligation to our Tenants, customers/employees of the shopping center, provide a safe environment and safe passage to their destination, and to mitigate the issue. These are life-safety issues that cannot be ignored. In the past 12 months LPD has responded more than 150 calls for the above issues; many calls originated from Tenants. A majority of those calls involved the two internal bus stops. The stops have become a conduit in addition to a hangout for these individuals.

We are ONLY removing the internal bus stops at Frandor. We want to emphasize that Cata riders will still have full access to Frandor. The other existing bus stops around the perimeter of the Center, (5) five stops, will remain open (Saginaw Highway, Clippert Street and Michigan Avenue). These stops are safer for Cata customers because they are located at sidewalks, instead of being in the middle of the Shopping Center parking lot, as they are currently directly adjacent to customer parking and traffic.

We can revisit having these stops in the future. It’s our hope that the City of Lansing will make changes on enforcement.

We will always welcome Cata Spec-Tran.