Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
Christopher Gasper Palazzolo
Christopher Gasper Palazzolo(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man from Williamston was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and torture.

Christopher Gasper Palazzolo was taken into police custody Monday. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021.

Background: Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence

According to authorities, officers with the Williamston Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested Palazzolo after “hundreds of hours of investigation, numerous search warrants and interviews.”

Palazzolo was charged with torture and domestic violence Tuesday. He was given a $750,000 bond.

He is expected to return to court Oct. 4.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

