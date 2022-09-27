Williamston man charged with torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old man from Williamston was charged Tuesday with domestic violence and torture.

Christopher Gasper Palazzolo was taken into police custody Monday. Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021.

Background: Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence

According to authorities, officers with the Williamston Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested Palazzolo after “hundreds of hours of investigation, numerous search warrants and interviews.”

Palazzolo was charged with torture and domestic violence Tuesday. He was given a $750,000 bond.

He is expected to return to court Oct. 4.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.