Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’

Brayden Lape and Sadie Bass are shining on this season of “The Voice”
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
These two singers are from Mid-Michigan and both made it through the blind auditions are one step closer to winning this popular singing competition.

Studio10′s Nicole Buchmann sat down with both singers to talk about their experience and what it means to represent our great state.

Check out the video to hear from both local artists.

