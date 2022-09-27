Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brayden Lape and Sadie Bass are shining on this season of “The Voice”

These two singers are from Mid-Michigan and both made it through the blind auditions are one step closer to winning this popular singing competition.

Studio10′s Nicole Buchmann sat down with both singers to talk about their experience and what it means to represent our great state.

Check out the video to hear from both local artists.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.