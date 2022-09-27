Trooper shot in Detroit during undercover narcotics serveillance

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit as an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance near I-96 and Telegraph Road.

Around 1:30 a.m., an unknown suspect began firing and a male trooper was struck. The trooper has been transported to a hospital, where he is being evaluated. As of 5:40 a.m., he was listed in critical condition.

The Emergency Support Team and MSP Aviation are attempting to contact any suspects who are in a nearby apartment building where the shots may have been fired from. Residents are being moved out of the apartment complex as police are attempting to get a search warrant for the apartments.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and for residents nearby to stay inside as the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

News 10 will keep you updated as this situation develops.

