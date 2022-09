Studio 10 Tidbit: Celebrating National Chocolate Milk Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

IT’S NATIONAL CHOCOLATE MILK DAY!

IN THE LATE 1680S- SIR HANS SLOANE WAS TASKED TO MAKE A CHOCOLATE DRINK.

FIRST HE TRIED COCO AND WATER WHICH FAILED-

BUT FINALLY HE COMBINED CHOCOLATE WITH MILK..WHICH IS A DELICIOUS TREAT 300 YEARS LATER.

THAT’S THIS WEEKS STUDIO 10 TIDBIT.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

