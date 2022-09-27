In My View: The Lions are better, even though they still lose

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I think the Detroit Lions are a better team than last year, even though they still lose and tend to give games away like they did Sunday at Minnesota.

The coach can’t cost them games as he openly admitted with his play calling. The Lions should be able to win over Seattle and New England in the next two weeks before their bye week in my view. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen.

Many fans consider them the same old Lions and until they win more, I get it. But I do think they are a tougher team to play at least in the season’s first three games.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

In My View: When’s the next Tigers rebuild?
In My View: Munn Ice Arena’s new look, new chapter
In My View: Michigan State’s defense has now been exposed
In My View: Capital Area Activities Conference is growing