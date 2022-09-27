In My View: The Lions are better, even though they still lose

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I think the Detroit Lions are a better team than last year, even though they still lose and tend to give games away like they did Sunday at Minnesota.

The coach can’t cost them games as he openly admitted with his play calling. The Lions should be able to win over Seattle and New England in the next two weeks before their bye week in my view. Whether it happens or not remains to be seen.

Many fans consider them the same old Lions and until they win more, I get it. But I do think they are a tougher team to play at least in the season’s first three games.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.