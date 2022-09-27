Memphis Placed on Probation

Fans tailgating before a game in April 2021.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine while declining to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The Independent Accountability Review Panel issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled that Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents.

