LIVE: A few more rain showers today and an update on Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us if we’ll see more showers on Tuesday.
Plus the latest from Detroit where a Michigan State Trooper was shot, an update on Hurricane Ian, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A few more showers for Tuesday
- Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
- 2 in custody after trooper shot in Detroit during undercover narcotics surveillance
- Now Desk: A few showers, and updates from Detroit and on Hurricane Ian
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2022
- Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1873
- Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1999
- Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.