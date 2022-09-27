LIVE: A few more rain showers today and an update on Hurricane Ian

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us if we’ll see more showers on Tuesday.

Plus the latest from Detroit where a Michigan State Trooper was shot, an update on Hurricane Ian, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 27, 2022

  • Average High: 69º Average Low 47º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1873
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1999
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1989

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
A Michigan State Trooper has been shot in Detroit when an undercover narcotics unit was...
During a search of an apartment, casings were located.
