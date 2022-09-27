Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises

No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care.
By Gena Harris
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care.

The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department.

Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica Martin said this effort is supposed to meet the needs of those who need it most.

“This team would be dedicated to problem solving and connecting the city of Lansing residents to the resources and support that are already available in the community,” Martin said.

LCAT stands for Lansing Crisis Assessment Team where the police will work with mental health and social welfare services to get people the right care as opposed putting them in the criminal justice system.

Martin said usually when people are going through a mental health crisis they call 911, which sometimes doesn’t help.

“It’ll be a little different than typical police response because we will have the social work element there so we can do some more in-depth assessment that maybe a law enforcement officer wouldn’t have training in,” said Martin

So, this is how LCAT works: social workers will be teamed up with crisis-intervention-trained officers and the Lansing fire department and they will respond to crisis calls. This can be anything ranging from people experiencing mental health issues to someone dealing with homelessness.

“Step in the right direction I don’t see it getting any better without these teams in place to get out there and spread that word and get them the resources that they need,” said Lansing police chief Ellery Sosbee. “Because not everyone needs a police officer when they call 911.”

Community Mental Health Association is one of the services that would be working with these patients after that initial call is made.

Shana Badgley is a Crisis Clinician at Community Mental Health Association.

“Let’s provide what’s really needed, let’s not scare people or you know put them in the back of a police car,” said Badgley

Badgley said with this program it will help callers experience less traumatizing situations.

LCAT is still working on hiring more social workers and officers to work in this program. It’s expected to launch next year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence
Anyone who can identify either subject is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police...
Meridian Township police seek 2 in retail fraud investigation
Change this caption before publishing
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies

Latest News

Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase
Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’
Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’
Studio 10 Presents: Two Mid-Michigan singers shine on ‘The Voice’