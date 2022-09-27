Lansing Board of Water and Light commissioners approve rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The BWL approved its first rate increase since February 2020.

The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase Tuesday.

Related: Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

The average electrical rate will increase 2.05%. Residential will see 4.5% increase for 2022 and 2023.

The average water rate increase is 9.5%. Residential will see a 9.2% increase in 2022 and 9.3% in 2023.

The average steam increase will be 9.95% and the chilled water rate increase will be 4%.

The utility said the rate increase for 2023 will result in an increase of $5.2 million for electric, $4.4 million for water, $900,000 for steam and $200,000 for chilled water.

More information on the Lansing Board of Water and Light can be found on its website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.