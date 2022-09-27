‘It’s definitely a struggle’ - Michigan gas prices on the rise again

(WILX)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For nearly 100 days, gas prices across the country have steadily declined after crossing the $4 mark in spring, but that streak has come to an ended.

Gas prices across the United States are ticking up again.

Tyler Smith always used to fill their tank full, but that doesn’t happen anymore.

“I try to keep it above half a tank,” Smith said. “I mean, it’s hard because I drive a lot.”

Smith now fills his car in increments. What he used to pay for a full tank doesn’t even get him to a half tank.

Smith offers to carpool with his long-time friend Owen Sisson to split cost.

“He just throws me a couple bucks to come get him,” Smith said.

“He drives me around a lot,” Sisson said. “So, yeah. I’ll put gas in.”

They thought things were getting better. The United States saw gas prices fall for 99 days straight, but now they’re going back up.

The average price of gas in Michigan is $3.97 a gallon. A week ago, it was $3.80.

Many Mid-Michigan gas stations have already passed the $4 mark.

“Not everyone can afford that,” Smith said. “It’s definitely a struggle.”

Some gas economy experts are blaming some of those prices on the deadly oil refinery in Toledo, adding that it is possible gas prices could spike another $0.25-$0.75 pre gallon until those issues are fixed. Others said they can’t be sure prices will fall until after Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida.


