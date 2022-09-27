Ionia County Sheriff’s Office warn residents, businesses of familiar phone scam

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Ionia County are warning residents and business owners of a phone scam.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, residents and businesses have been targeted by scammers impersonating police, who claim there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest and the victim needs to buy GreenDot or MonkeyPak cards to avoid arrest.

Authorities said a newer version of the scam involves suspects calling a business and attempting to convince an employee that the police have been working with their boss in a counterfeit money investigation. In order to test the validity of the money, the victim is told to go to a store and buy GreenDot or MonkeyPak cards and that the money will be safely returned to their boss’ account.

In both cases, the money is being sent directly to the scammer.

Police and law enforcement will never take bond over the phone, never through MoneyPak, GreenDot or other gift cards, nor will they get people to “test” their money by buying cards.

“While it’s easy for some people to believe that it’s ridiculous and that they’d never fall for such a thing, it does happen every day and to people of every socioeconomic and educated status,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “It’s easy to be taken for a ride by these scammers and it’s easy to lose hundreds or thousands of dollars before you even know what’s happened.”

Anyone who receives these calls are urged to hang up. This is a fraudulent call.

If this sounds familiar, these phone scams have occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

