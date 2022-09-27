Giants Receiver Sustains Key Injury

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass during the second half of...
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Veteran New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Brian Daboll confirmed the injury on Tuesday. Shepard was hurt on the Giants’ final offensive play of their 23-16 loss to Dallas on Monday night. Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart. The 29-year-old is the longest-tenured player on the Giants and had already come back from a torn Achilles tendon.

