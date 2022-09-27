First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The slow moving storm system that brought on and off rain Saturday through Tuesday has finally pulled far enough off to the east to take rain out of the forecast for today. We will be on the edge of the clouds today with a mix of clouds and sun. Today will be another cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight we clear out and temperatures tumble into the mid 30s. Some areas could wake up to patchy frost on Thursday morning. During the day Thursday plan on a good amount of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Some sunshine is expected each day Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70º.

Hurricane Ian remains the big weather story. At 2 A.M. Ian has sustained winds of 120 MPH making it a Category 3 hurricane. Ian is expected to make landfall today near Fort Myers, Florida and move northeast across central Florida through Thursday. You can always find the latest hurricane information on the News 10 First Alert Weather App. Under the First Alert Weather app radar tab pick the “Tropical Tracks” overlay for the updated hurricane information.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 28, 2022

Average High: 69º Average Low 47º

Lansing Record High: 88° 1905

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1893

Jackson Record High: 82º 1905

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1991

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.