Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills.

The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.

All applications for the credit must be received on or before Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The Michigan Treasury Department has been processing Home Heating Credit applications since late January 2022. To date, the average credit is $253. More than $52 million paid out through the end of August.

You can apply for the Home Heating Credit on the Michigan Department of Treasury’s official website here.

A list of energy resources and information can be found on the Michigan website here.

