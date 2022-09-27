Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,678 new cases, 160 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,678 new cases of COVID and 160 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,097, cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,836,167 cases and 38,624 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 986 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,029 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 15.08% a decrease from the 16.05% the week prior.

The next update will be Oct. 4.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,018 203 407.1 Eaton County 26,442 405 259.4 Ingham County 63,616 782 258.2 Jackson County 39,654 564 192.4 Shiawassee County 16,478 218 236.3

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.