Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 14,678 new cases, 160 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,836,167 cases and 38,624 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,678 new cases of COVID and 160 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,097, cases per day.

As of Tuesday, 986 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,029 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 15.08% a decrease from the 16.05% the week prior.

The next update will be Oct. 4.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,018203407.1
Eaton County26,442405259.4
Ingham County63,616782258.2
Jackson County39,654564192.4
Shiawassee County16,478218236.3

