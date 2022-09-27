Browns’ Star Released From Hospital

Myles Garrett
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the wreck. He had been taken to the hospital along with an unidentified female passenger after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday. Garrett’s playing status for this week’s game is unknown. The Browns visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. His agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn’t break any bones. The condition and status of the female passenger hasn’t been disclosed. Garrett was drafted first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft.

