Advocates march for gun freedom at Michigan State Capitol

“Anytime you’re looking for more gun control, it has nothing to do with guns and everything to do with control. They want to control the people.”
Turnout was low but, that didn’t stop groups from getting their message out.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pro-gun advocates gathered at the state capitol to show support for the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. Turnout was low but, that didn’t stop groups from getting their message out.

The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed – that is the message gun advocates wanted to make clear.

“To make sure that our legislators see that the Second Amendment is not a secondary right, it’s a primary right,” said Second Amendment March emcee, Joel Fulton.

Fulton said these groups gather at the state capitol to make sure gun rights are at the forefront of legislators minds.

“Rights and legislation that will help people have more access to their right to self-defense, to protect themselves from quite frankly an increasing rise in crime lately, to make sure that families are secure in their homes and their belongings,” said Fulton.

Phil Robinson of the Michigan Liberty Militia agreed with Fulton.

“The second amendment makes us citizens not subjects – the only word in our Constitution deemed necessary is the word militia. So the second amendment, like I said, makes us citizens not subjects and arms society is a polite society,” said Robinson.

Gun control advocates said the recent rise in crime is preventable and that ‘common sense’ measures will save lives.

“We can protect our families, we can protect children from gun violence while also protecting Michiganders right to protect their homes and enjoy traditions like hunting,” said Ryan Bates of End Gun Violence Michigan.

More than 80% of Michiganders support safe storage requirements for guns in homes with children.

“Anytime you’re looking for more gun control, it has nothing to do with guns and everything to do with control. They want to control the people,” said Fulton.

