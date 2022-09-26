Your Health: Blood and disease susceptibility

Scientists believe mosquitos may be able to sense the sugars some people secrete through their skin based on their blood type.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Are you one of those people who feels like mosquitos are attracted to you? You could be!

A study in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that one type of mosquito landed on 83% of the patients with type O blood and just 47% of people with type A blood. Scientists believe mosquitos may be able to sense the sugars some people secrete through their skin based on their blood type. It turns out, that’s not the only thing your blood type could make you more or less susceptible to.

Related: Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills

The type of blood you have running through your veins can impact your chances of getting cancer, having a stroke or catching COVID.

“Different blood types have different antigens on the surface of the red blood cells,” said Dr. Brian Rini.

A study out of the New England Journal of Medicine found that people with type A had a 45% increased risk of getting COVID. Type O was 35% less likely.

If you have type O, research from Harvard shows you’re less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. But those with A, B and AB have a 9% increased risk for both. Experts believe it’s because O’s tend to have lower cholesterol and lower amounts of a protein that’s linked to clotting.

A study from the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology found Type B’s were 59% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

French researchers analyzed data from 82,000 people and found women with type A blood were 10% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and those with type B were 21% more likely to develop the disease.

Also, some memory problems may be linked to blood type. A study in the Journal of Neurology, found that type AB blood had an 82% higher risk of cognitive impairment.

Researchers in Japan strongly believe that the blood type influences personality, weaknesses, and strengths. They say people with type A blood are calm and collected, artistic, and polite; people with type B blood are practical, goal-oriented, and strong-willed; people with type O blood are outgoing, energetic, and outspoken; and people with type AB blood tend to have characteristics on both sides of the spectrum.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice

Latest News

The event will take place Sept. 27, 2022.
Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
One new action by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (DORA) is moving...
Michigan pharmacists can prescribe birth control without doctor’s prescription
Your Health: Powered prosthetics for amputees
Your Health: Powered prosthetics for amputees