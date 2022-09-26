Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Monday for torture and domestic violence in Williamston in connection with a suspicious death.

According to authorities, officers with the Williamston Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested the man after “hundreds of hours of investigation, numerous search warrants and interviews.”

Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021.

Authorities said more charges may be filed in the future and due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released currently.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game
East Lansing police released several images of a shooting suspect.
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
A gun and cocaine were seized by Michigan State Police troopers in Lansing.
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice

Latest News

Your Health: Blood and disease susceptibility
Your Health: Blood and disease susceptibility
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
17 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
The event will take place Sept. 27, 2022.
Livingston County Health Department hosts ‘Stop the Bleed’ event to teach life-saving skills