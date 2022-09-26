Williamston police arrest man accused of torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Monday for torture and domestic violence in Williamston in connection with a suspicious death.

According to authorities, officers with the Williamston Police Department and Michigan State Police arrested the man after “hundreds of hours of investigation, numerous search warrants and interviews.”

Police said it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Williamston Police Department in connection with a suspicious death in May 2021.

Authorities said more charges may be filed in the future and due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released currently.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.