Spartans help host NextGen football camp

Safety Xavier Henderson spoke about the meaning of youth camps
Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson cheers along with campers at the NextGen Football Camp...
Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson cheers along with campers at the NextGen Football Camp at Lansing Everett High School(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans did their part Sunday to give back to the football community.

Some Spartans on hand at the NextGen Football Camps in Lansing; receiver Jayden Reed helped the next young stars at Lansing Everett High School learn the game.

Also on hand was safety Xavier Henderson, out for the time being, but still willing to help.

He told News 10 Sports he’s happy to help out, and events like this mean the world to him.

“I went all the way to Florida because Florida just won a national championship, Urban Meyer was there,” Henderson said about camps he used to attend, “so just coming to all different types of camps, just being around football all of time, it’s definitely important. That’s what I was telling them today and they don’t really learn anything specific about football. It’s just fun being out here and being around it.”

